Fans Share Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's Pics From 'War 2' Sets

Fans share behind-the-scenes photos from 'War 2' sets featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR have started shooting for War 2, a spy-thriller directed by Ayan Mukerji. Photos from the set have surfaced online, showing both actors in action. Hrithik, reprising his role from the original War, is spotted wearing a light blue turtleneck t-shirt with a black military vest jacket, casually walking with a drink in hand. Jr NTR, known for his role in RRR, appears in an all-black outfit in another photo.

Here's a look at the looks:

Jr NTR was also spotted.

War 2, a part of YRF’s Spy Universe, is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is a big-budget action adventure with high-octane stunt sequences. It will have a pan-India release owing to the popularity of Hrithik and Jr NTR across the country.

The film also stars Kiara Advani.

3 months
12 months
12 months
