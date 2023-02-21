ADVERTISEMENT

Famous Film Editor Sri GG Krishna Rao Passes Away

Sri GG Krishna Rao passed away in Bengaluru.

Popular film editor Sri GG Krishna Rao passed away on Tuesday, 21 February in Bengaluru. The celebrated film editor was 53 years old at the time of his passing. He had worked in over 200 films as a film editor.

The renowned film editor often collaborated with some of the legendary directors such as K. Viswanath, Jandhyala, Dasari Narayana Rao and others.

Despite being from Karnataka, Bengaluru, he was associated with many Telugu movies. Moreover, he edited a few Hindi films as well. Some of his Hindi films include Milan, Mastana and others. While some of his Tamil films include Ezhumalaiyan Mahimai and Salangai Oli.

He had worked in films like Sankarabharanam, SagaraSangamam, Swathimuthyam, Subhaleka, Bobbilipuli, Sardarpaparayudu, Sutradharulu, Seethamaalakshmi, Sruthilayalu, Muddhamandaram, Nalugu stambalata, Sirivennela, Subhasankalpam, Swarabhishekam and more.

Topics:  Sri GG Krishna Rao 

