'Fake & Misguided': Bhuvan Bam Files Complaint As His Deepfake Video Goes Viral

Urging his fans to be cautious, Bhavam shared in a statement, “I want to alert all my fans and followers about a deepfake video of me that is making rounds on social media. This video is completely fake and misguided, encouraging people to invest in tennis through predictions by a certain bookie."

"My team has already filed a complaint with the Oshiwara police station, and they are investigating the matter. I humbly request everyone not to fall for this video. Please stay safe and avoid making any investments that might lead to trouble or financial loss. It's crucial to be vigilant and not get trapped by these deceitful baits," he added.

Earlier, deepfake videos of Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, and Ranveer Singh were also circulated on social media. The actors faced similar situations and had spoken up against it to raise awareness among their fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhuvan will be next seen in the second season of Disney+Hotstar's Taaza Khabar.