Bhuvan Bam's Video Draws Flak For 'Objectifying Women'; YouTuber Apologises
The NCW has asked the Delhi Police to register a complaint against the comedian.
YouTuber Bhuvan Bam's latest video, 'Automatic Gaadi', has been called out for disrespecting and objectifying women. The National Commission of Women has asked the Delhi Police to register a complaint against the comedian.
Following the outrage, Bhuvan has issued an apology saying he removed the part of the video which has hurt people. "I’m aware that a section in my video has hurt some people. I have edited it to remove that part. People who know me know I have utmost respect for women. I had no intention to hurt anyone. A heartfelt apology to everyone whose sentiments have been disregarded", Bhuvan's tweet read.
The video was uploaded last week and has over 12 million views on YouTube. Writer Ashish Nautiyal shared a snippet on Twitter, where a character played by Mr Bam is asking for an automatic car model for a shoot. During the conversation, Mr Bam uses innuendo to imply that the dealer traffics women. Mr Bam then asks his friend "Pahadan chalegi? (Will a model from hilly areas do)."
Several users, including the NCW, called him out for disrespecting women. “@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to register FIR & to take strict action in the matter. NCW has also written to Secy, Ministry of Electronics & IT to take appropriate action against the YouTube channel for violating dignity of women,” read a tweet on NCW's official Twitter account.
The section referencing pahadi women has been edited.
