Fahadh Faasil Hints at 'Pushpa 3', Says Director has 'Enough Material For It'

Fahadh shared with The Cue that when he was initially offered the film it was a standalone film without any potential for a sequel. But the police station scene lead to his interval break and then came his promotion in the movie and Pushpa 2 came into the picture.

He also went on to add in the same interview, "When he (Sukumar) spoke to me , he asked me to be prepared for Pushpa 3 as he had enough material to for it."