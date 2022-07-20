Fahadh Faasil Hints at 'Pushpa 3', Says Director has 'Enough Material For It'
'Pushpa: The Rise', was released in December 2021.
Actor Fahadh Faasil who is busy promoting his upcoming movie Malayankunju recently opened up about the sequel to Pushpa. The hit film series was a commercial success and did wonders at the box office.
Fahadh shared with The Cue that when he was initially offered the film it was a standalone film without any potential for a sequel. But the police station scene lead to his interval break and then came his promotion in the movie and Pushpa 2 came into the picture.
He also went on to add in the same interview, "When he (Sukumar) spoke to me , he asked me to be prepared for Pushpa 3 as he had enough material to for it."
Pushpa: The Rise, released in December 2021, was a big success in the south film industry. The Hindi version of the film was also received well. Arjun's performance too had garnered a lot of praise from several fans across north India. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.
