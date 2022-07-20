ADVERTISEMENT

Fahadh Faasil Hints at 'Pushpa 3', Says Director has 'Enough Material For It'

'Pushpa: The Rise', was released in December 2021.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
Fahadh Faasil Hints at 'Pushpa 3', Says Director has 'Enough Material For It'
i

Actor Fahadh Faasil who is busy promoting his upcoming movie Malayankunju recently opened up about the sequel to Pushpa. The hit film series was a commercial success and did wonders at the box office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fahadh shared with The Cue that when he was initially offered the film it was a standalone film without any potential for a sequel. But the police station scene lead to his interval break and then came his promotion in the movie and Pushpa 2 came into the picture.

He also went on to add in the same interview, "When he (Sukumar) spoke to me , he asked me to be prepared for Pushpa 3 as he had enough material to for it."

Pushpa: The Rise, released in December 2021, was a big success in the south film industry. The Hindi version of the film was also received well. Arjun's performance too had garnered a lot of praise from several fans across north India. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

Also Read

RRR, Pushpa, KGF 2: Recent South Blockbusters Have Little to Offer Except Masala

RRR, Pushpa, KGF 2: Recent South Blockbusters Have Little to Offer Except Masala

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×