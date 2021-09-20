Emmys: Michaela Coel, Nicholson Give Nod to Sexual Abuse Survivors, Kabul Women
Michaela Coel & Julianne Nicholson won Emmys for I May Destroy You & Mare of Easttown respectively.
Michaela Coel and Julianne Nicholson's powerful acceptance speeches during the 73rd Emmy Awards stood out. They used the platform to speak about sexual assault and the restrictions women are facing in places like Texas and Afghanistan.
Nicholson, who won an award for her supporting role in Mare of Easttown recognised women impacted by the Texas abortion ban and Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
"I owe this to you, and all of the ladies out there in Philadelphia, in Kabul, in Texas or anywhere struggling sometimes, finding it hard to be happy sometimes, understanding that life can be a lot sometimes, but never stopping, never losing hope, never giving up", Nicholson said.
On the other hand the I May Destroy You creator, who won this year’s writing for a limited or anthology series or movie award, ended her speech by speaking about sexual assault survivors.
“Write the tale that scares you. That makes you feel uncertain. That isn’t comfortable. I dare you,” she began her speech. “In a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn feel the need to be constantly visible — for visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success — don’t be afraid to disappear from it, from us, for a while and see what comes to you in the silence.”
She signed off by saying, "I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assault".
