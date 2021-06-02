'Mare of Easttown' Is All About Women Standing Up For Each Other

Torn between the desperation to seek answers as to why her brother took his own life and the urge to walk up to her mother and share the grief, Siobhan (Angourie Rice) is among the multiple young women of Easttown holding her cards close for fear of exposing her softer and vulnerable side to more hurt. When Siobhan hesitates putting a documentary about her brother out for the world to see, the town gives her a voice that encourages her to go forward, that tells her honouring her brother’s memories is the only way to channelise the grief.

It’s heartbreaking as well as very real seeing Siobhan and Mare untangle their very fragile and messy relationship. Whenever there’s a confrontation, the show doesn’t give them monologues to open their hearts out to each other. Rather, it’s a little hug or a breakdown that speaks volumes about the love they harbour for one another.



Be it Dawn, Erin, Beth, Carrie or Brianna, it’s the women in Easttown who get things moving. Despite the show being propelled by the actions of men and putting the spotlight on male violence, it’s ultimately the women in the families who have to pick the broken pieces and move on. Like women across the world, they have been conditioned to look after their families, take murky secrets to the grave and become caregivers even when they aren’t ready. What happens when they make mistakes? What about healing themselves? Where do the young mothers go when the system refuses them to provide adequate security?

"I am here, I am here" - Mare tells Lori in the end, summing up what each of these aforementioned characters feel. In the absence of lousy male partners, it’s the army of women who look out for each other. They teach each other that grief is something we have to live with, but sometimes solace is derived from the fact that everyone around us is coping with loss.

Mare of Easttown is streaming on Disney+Hotstar