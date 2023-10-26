ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Elvish Yadav Extortion Case: Police Arrest One from Gujarat

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav registered a case after receiving extortion calls demanding ₹1 crore.

Gurugram police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with an extortion call to Big Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav on Thursday, 26 October, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

In continuation of the report, Elvish registered a case on Wednesday after receiving WhatsApp messages demanding about ₹40 lakh, and later, ₹1 crore.

The police told news outlet ANI,

“Gurugram Police with cooperation from Gujarat Police has arrested one, Shakir Makrani, a resident of Vadnagar. He was influenced by Yadav; to earn money he made this plan to make extortion calls.”

“Gurugram Police will be coordinating with him in connection with the matter,” the police added.

Elvish Yadav enjoys an immense popularity ever since his YouTube debut. He has two YouTube channels, with about 14.5 and 4.75 million subscribers. He won Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Topics:  Elvish Yadav 

