Ekta Kapoor Lodges Police Complaint Against 'Fake' Casting Agents

Ekta Kapoor and her companies Balaji Telefilms Ltd and ALT Digital Entertainment on Sunday also went on to issue a statement that they never asked for money.

They released a statement stating, "It has come to our notice that some people have been falsely representing using forged documents to claim themselves as casting agents for Balaji Telefilms Ltd and/or ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd to make monetary and other gains. Balaji Telefilms Ltd has filed police complaints against such people.”

"Any acting aspirant, dealing with such people, shall do so at his/her own risk and Balaji Telefilms Ltd, ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Ms Ektaa R Kapoor shall not be held responsible/liable for any loss or damages this incurred. It is hereby clarified that Balaji Telefilms Ltd, ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Ms Ekta R Kapoor have never demanded nor will demand money from any aspirant," added the statement.