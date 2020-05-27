Rashami Desai, who essayed the role of Shalakha in Ekta Kapoor’s hugely popular show Naagin 4, has been asked to quit, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror. With TV shows coming to a halt because of the coronavirus lockdown, many producers and makers are worried about the change in viewing pattern in a post-COVID world.Now, with shoots most likely to resume in a few days, makers will try their best to get their shows high on the TRP charts. A source told the publication that after lockdown, Naagin 4 will go through a major revamp.“The makers will rope in new faces, the storyline will change and more twists will be added. In this new version of the serial, Rashami’s character does not fit it. So she has been asked to quit by the production team”. Source to Mumbai MirrorRashami Desai All Set to Join the Cast of ‘Naagin 4’The source also said that since it’s been two months into the lockdown, it will be very difficult to get viewers hooked on to old shows. “The makers will have to take a risk. It will be a trial and error process after shoots resume. The new cast of Naagin 4 has not been finalised as of yet but the decision will be taken soon”.The television industry had recently held a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, asking for his permission to resume shoots and assuring him that proper precautions will be taken and guidelines followed. JD Majethia, Chairman – Television and Web, IFTPC (Indian Film and Television Producers Council) told the publication that the CM has asked shoots not to be moved out of the state.(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)What Does the Future of Indian Television Look Like Post COVID-19? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.