Ananya Birla, Ekta Kapoor Wish Kanika Kapoor a Speedy Recovery

Bollywood playback singer Kanika Kapoor recently tested positive for COVID-19, after having returned from the UK on Sunday, 15 March. She also took to Instagram to share the news, and since has been receiving best wishes from the industry, wishing for her speedy recovery.

Singer Ananya Birla commented on her Instagram post, “@kanik4kapoor oh no, please take care and get well soon” and Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Get well soon kanikaaaaaa! Rab rakhaaa.” Sunil Grover also wished her a speedy recovery and wrote, “Get well soon Kanika. Wishing you a quick recovery.” Suzanne Khan commented on the post, “Sending you loads of healing dear Kanika, everything will be good, just Take care loads of love and strength.”

Other celebrities wishing the singer are KArishma Tanna, who wrote, “Get well soon god bless” and Chunky Panday, as he wrote, “You will be well very very soon.”