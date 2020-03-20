Ananya Birla, Ekta Kapoor Wish Kanika Kapoor a Speedy Recovery
Bollywood playback singer Kanika Kapoor recently tested positive for COVID-19, after having returned from the UK on Sunday, 15 March. She also took to Instagram to share the news, and since has been receiving best wishes from the industry, wishing for her speedy recovery.
Singer Ananya Birla commented on her Instagram post, “@kanik4kapoor oh no, please take care and get well soon” and Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Get well soon kanikaaaaaa! Rab rakhaaa.” Sunil Grover also wished her a speedy recovery and wrote, “Get well soon Kanika. Wishing you a quick recovery.” Suzanne Khan commented on the post, “Sending you loads of healing dear Kanika, everything will be good, just Take care loads of love and strength.”
Other celebrities wishing the singer are KArishma Tanna, who wrote, “Get well soon god bless” and Chunky Panday, as he wrote, “You will be well very very soon.”
In the post she shared, Kanika said that while she was scanned at the airport on arrival, she began experiencing flu-like symptoms only four days ago. She confirmed that she and her family are under quarantine and authorities are trying to get in touch with anyone she may have come into contact with recently.
“At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self-isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever. However, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us,” she added.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)