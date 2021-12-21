ED Questions Aishwarya on Offshore 'Links' in Panama Papers Case: Report

The ED also reportedly questioned Aishwarya about a large deposit made to a foreign back account of Abhishek Bachchan using the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

The Indian Express report states that Aishwarya has denied any knowledge of the BVI firm and told the ED officials that her late father, Krishna Raj Rai, handled her financial matters.

Officials told the publication that an important document of Amic Partners Limited has been obtained and verified by them from BVI authorities. Documents of Amic Partners Limited reportedly included those of its Certificate of Incumbency; company Resolutions and minutes of its Board of Directors meeting. The minutes are signed by Rai and some family members. The minutes reveal that the Dubai Branch of the ABN AMRO Bank would be appointed as investment managers for Rai family’s offshore entity.