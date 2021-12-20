ADVERTISEMENT

Aishwarya Bachchan Summoned by ED in Panama Papers Leak Case

Aishwarya Bachchan is reportedly supposed to appear before the ED on 20 December.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Aishwarya Bachchan has been summoned by the ED.</p></div>
i

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for questioning in the Panama Papers leak case, as per a report by ANI. The actor is reportedly supposed to appear before the agency on Monday, 20 December, or request for another date.

Reports state that the ED wants to question Aishwarya over allegations of stashing wealth abroad. Earlier too the actor had been summoned for questioning, but she had sought time twice.

The ANI report also states that the ED has registered a money laundering case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in the matter.

Also Read

Income Tax Notices Sent to 400 People Named in Panama Paper Leak

Income Tax Notices Sent to 400 People Named in Panama Paper Leak

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT