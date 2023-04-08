ECI Seizes ₹39 Lakh Silverware Belonging To Boney Kapoor In Karnataka: Report
The incident is the latest in a series of seizures made by enforcement agencies in Karnataka since March 29.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
On Friday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) reportedly confiscated around 66 kilos of silverware, including bowls, spoons, plates and water mugs worth ₹39 lakh, from a car that was stopped at a check post near Davanagere at a toll in Hebbal.
The car is allegedly owned by film producer Boney Kapoor's company, Bayview Projects Pvt Ltd, and was being driven by a man named Sultan Khan, while another passenger was called Hari Singh.
The incident is the latest in a series of seizures made by enforcement agencies in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29.
The silver items, which included bowls, spoons, plates, and water mugs, were being transported without any documentation from Chennai to Mumbai in a BMW car.
Hari Singh reportedly confessed that the silver goods belonged to the film producer's family after being interrogated by the police. However, the Hindustan Times cites this as an unverified claim, with the police yet to confirm its validity.
This incident follows the seizure of 8.6 kilos of gold worth ₹1.47 crore and cash of ₹3.37 crore in Bengaluru by election duty officials. The Election Commission has disclosed that enforcement agencies have made seizures totaling nearly ₹70 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29.
Karnataka will hold assembly elections on May 10, with counting to be held on the 13th.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: KARNATAKA boney kapoor ECI
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.