Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Confirms Not Being Part of Fast & Furious 10, 11
There have been rumours about conflict between Dwayne Johnson and 'Fast & Furious' co-star Vin Diesel
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has confirmed that he won't be a part of any more Fast & Furious movies. He played the part of the bounty hunter Luke Hobbs, working for the Diplomatic Security Service.
Hobbs is tasked with capturing Dominic Toretto with his team. He has been part of the franchise ever since 2011 when the films took a turn towards heists and spying. Dwyane also starred in the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.
Recently, the franchise's producer Vin Diesel had taken credit for The Rock's performance which further fueled the rumours about strife between the actors. Independent quoted Dwayne talking about the issue.
“I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Actor
TMZ had also reported earlier that the cast was annoyed by Vin Diesel who reportedly often arrived late on sets and would criticise his co-stars. In 2016, Dwayne had also talked about some male stars who didn't act like 'true professionals'.
The first film of the Fast & Furious franchise released in 2001, and focused on illegal street racing till the 2009 release. The Fast Saga will reportedly conclude with the 11th film.
