'Fast & Furious' Franchise to Conclude With 11th Film

So far, there have been 8 films in the franchise. F9 is all set to hit theatres on 2 April, 2021. It was originally scheduled for release in May 2020, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release was delayed.

F9 stars old cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Lucas Black, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Sung Kang, among others. John Cena will also be joining the cast for the ninth instalment of the franchise.