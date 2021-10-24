'Drugs Will Become Sugar Powder if SRK Joins BJP': Maha Minister

Aryan Khan’s bail plea along with those of two other accused, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha, have been denied multiple times. Aryan Khan’s lawyers approached the High Court for the same and the hearing is scheduled for 26 October.

Actor Ananya Panday is also being questioned in the case. She had been summoned by the NCB on Thursday and Friday, and has been asked to come in again on Monday. The NCB alleged that there are chats about ‘weed supply’ between Ananya and Aryan. Ananya denied ever consuming or supplying drugs.

NCP Minister Nawab Malik had also alleged that Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was brought into the NCB by the government after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Malik claimed that Rhea Chakraborty was implicated in a "fake case" by the NCB.

The agency had released a statement to give 'factual information' about the officer's appointment. Wankhede has also criticised Malik for 'personal attacks' on his family.

(With inputs from PTI)