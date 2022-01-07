'Done With Humorous Intent': Jawed Habib Apologises For Spitting on Woman's Hair
An FIR has been filed against Jawed Habib for spitting on woman's hair.
Celebrity hair stylist Jawed Habib has issued an apology after a video of him spitting on a woman's hair during a workshop went viral. Habib drew severe criticism from social media users and a rap from the National Commission of Women (NCW). An FIR has also been filed against him.
In the video message, Habib said that such things are often done with a 'humorous' intent during workshops, but added he was sincerely sorry if someone felt hurt.
“Some words spoken by me during my seminar have hurt a few people,” said the hairdresser in his statement. “I want to say one thing… these are professional workshops, as in, they are attended by people from within our profession. When these sessions get very long, we have to make them humorous. What can I say? If you are hurt, I apologise from my heart. Please forgive me, I'm sorry.”
The incident took place at Habib's workshop in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. The woman in the video has been identified as Pooja Gupta, the owner of a hairdressing parlour. She took to social media to say that Habib 'misbehaved' with her after calling her on stage to give her a haircut.
