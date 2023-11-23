'Django Unchained' Actor Jamie Foxx Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault

As per the suit, the woman and a friend of hers were seated at a table next to Foxx and Mark Birnbaum, the owner of the bar. The woman claimed that at around 1 am, the friend got up and asked Foxx for a photo. The suit further stated that Foxx took the photos, complimented the plaintiff by saying, "Wow, you have that super model body” and “You smell so good.”

The woman then alleged that Fox led her to a more secluded part of the rooftop bar and groped her breasts. When she tried to step away he allegedly assaulted her, the suit stated.

The woman even alleged that a security guard witnessed the groping but did not intervene. When the woman's friend found her, Foxx reportedly walked away.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for pain, suffering, emotional distress, anxiety and humiliation. It also names the bar, Catch NYC, and Birnbaum as defendants, alleging that they enabled the assault. The suit is filed under New York Adult Survivors Act, which gave a one-year window to file sexual abuse claims that would otherwise be barred by statute of limitations.

(With inputs from Variety)