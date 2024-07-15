Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Robbed in Italy, Get Emergency Certificates

Divyanka and Vivek, who were holidaying in Italy, got stuck in Florence after some thieves broke into their car and took away their belongings worth Rs 10 lakh, including passports.

Sharing an update on the same with her followers on Instagram, Divyanka wrote, "Dear all, thanks for your immense love and support. It truly means a lot. After losing so much, thankfully the much needed love is not lost. Giving our loved ones and the concerned people an update as we are unable to reply to everyone personally. Currently our money situation is kind of sorted as we've got some help from a dear friend."

"We've replaced the rented car as it was thankfully insured. We will be heading towards the embassy in another city today to get the emergency certificate sorted. Also, we have not lost everything - as being reported. We have a few things left that were in the boot of the car. Also, left with our spirit intact. No one can snatch that away," she added.