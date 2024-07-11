Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Robbed of Rs 10 Lakh and Passports in Florence

“Everything about this trip has been incredible, except for this incident. We arrived in Florence yesterday and planned to stay for a day. We went to check out a property we liked for our stay and left all our belongings in a car parked outside. However, when we returned to get our stuff, we were shocked to find that the car had been broken into, and our passports, wallets, money, shopping, and all our valuable items were gone. Fortunately, they left behind some old clothes and food items," Vivek told TOI.

“We tried contacting the local police, but they dismissed our case, saying that without CCTV cameras in that specific area, they can’t help us. They even felt there was no point in them visiting the location. The police station shuts at 6 pm, and after that, they can’t offer any assistance. We also tried reaching out to the embassy, but unfortunately, they had already closed for the day," he further said.

Adding that they are planning to return to India very soon, Vivek added, “We are in a small town near Florence. The hotel staff has been kind and helpful to us. But we are stuck without any cash and urgently need the embassy’s assistance. We require temporary passports and substantial help from the embassy to get back to India, as we have nothing with us."

The couple also shared some photos from the holiday on their Instagram handles. They also updated on their stories that they were looking for a property to stay a night in Florence when the robbers broke into their car and took away their belongings, including passports.

"The car was parked in a secured resort property when the break - in happened. Please do not trouble us suggesting how the care should have been taken. The resort knew about the 'luggage in car' status and they were cool about it. This can happen to anyone. But I hope it doesn't (sic)," one of their Instagram stories read.

Have a look