Sad It's Taken Off Air: Divya Dutta on Lending Voice to Tanishq Ad

On 12 October, Twitter was flooded with #BoycottTanishq tweets. The trolls were targeting the jewellery brand for a particular advertisement that showed an interfaith marriage and a godh-bharai (baby shower) ceremony. Those trolling Tanishq claimed that the ad promoted 'love jihad.' Soon after the social media storm, Tanishq took down the video.

Divya Dutta replied to another user who said that the messaging in the ad was 'wrong'. The actor wrote, "But sir don’t we all promote brotherhood?? We as India are all about that. That’s our soul sir. Unity in diversity bachpan mein sunte the. Aise to kitne ads hote the. Koi kuch nai kehta tha.. par chalein sabke apne vichar! (We have been hearing about Unity in Diversity since childhood. There have been a number of ads like this one before but nobody said anything about them. But to each his own)".