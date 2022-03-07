'Formally Declare I'm on my Own': Divya Agarwal Announces Split With Varun Sood
Divya took to Instagram to announce that she and Varun have parted ways.
Reality TV couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have parted ways. Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya took to Instagram to announce their split.
In her note Divya wrote, "Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to! No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision (sic).”
On Instagram Stories Divya added, "Thank you Varun for everything. Will always be good friends".
Divya and Varun were friends before taking part in Ace of Space. They became closer during the show, and Varun proposed her inside the house.
