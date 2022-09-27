ADVERTISEMENT

Director Om Raut Confirms Teaser Release Date of 'Adipurush' Starring Prabhas

Om Raut's highly anticipated film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon alongside Prabhas in the lead roles.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Director Om Raut Confirms Teaser Release Date of 'Adipurush' Starring Prabhas
i

Filmmaker Om Raut finally announced the release date of his highly anticipated film Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in the lead roles on Tuesday, 27 September. Taking to social media, the director shared that the teaser and first-look poster of the film will be launched at a grand event in Ayodhya on 2 October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the big news with his fans, Raut wrote on Twitter, "Our magical journey is now yours to experience & love! The much awaited #AdipurushTeaser and the first poster of our film will be launched on Oct. 2! Venue - Bank Of Sarayu, Ayodhya, UP! #Adipurush releases IN CINEMAS on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D!"

Produced by Retrophiles and T-series, the film is reportedly based on the epic Ramayana. Wherein, Prabhas will essay the role Raghava, Kriti will play the role of Janaki, Sunny will play the charcater of Lakshman, while Saif will be seen as Lankesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adipurush will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannda and Malayalam in 3D and IMAX. The film will hit the big screens next year, on 12 January 2023.

Also Read

'Adipurush': Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan Drama Goes on Floors

'Adipurush': Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan Drama Goes on Floors

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Saif Ali Khan   Prabhas   Kriti Sanon 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×