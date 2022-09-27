Director Om Raut Confirms Teaser Release Date of 'Adipurush' Starring Prabhas
Om Raut's highly anticipated film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon alongside Prabhas in the lead roles.
Filmmaker Om Raut finally announced the release date of his highly anticipated film Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in the lead roles on Tuesday, 27 September. Taking to social media, the director shared that the teaser and first-look poster of the film will be launched at a grand event in Ayodhya on 2 October.
Sharing the big news with his fans, Raut wrote on Twitter, "Our magical journey is now yours to experience & love! The much awaited #AdipurushTeaser and the first poster of our film will be launched on Oct. 2! Venue - Bank Of Sarayu, Ayodhya, UP! #Adipurush releases IN CINEMAS on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D!"
Produced by Retrophiles and T-series, the film is reportedly based on the epic Ramayana. Wherein, Prabhas will essay the role Raghava, Kriti will play the role of Janaki, Sunny will play the charcater of Lakshman, while Saif will be seen as Lankesh.
Adipurush will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannda and Malayalam in 3D and IMAX. The film will hit the big screens next year, on 12 January 2023.
