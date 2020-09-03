Saif Ali Khan to Play the Antagonist in Prabhas’ ‘Adipurush’
Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share the news.
Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to announce that Saif Ali Khan will be playing the villain in Prabhas' Adipurush. Sharing a poster of the film, Kareena wrote, “Presenting the most handsome devil in history... my man Saif Ali Khan”.
Prabhas also shared a post about Saif Ali Khan and captioned the post, “7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon! #Adipurush”.
Adipurush will mark Saif Ali Khan’s second collaboration with Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Adipurush is a bilingual film that will be shot in Hindi and Telugu and will also be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2021, aiming for release in 2022.
