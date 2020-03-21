Dipika Kakar to Karan Grover: How TV Stars Are Social Distancing
With the coronavirus cases rising in the country with each passing day, everyone is self-isolating himself/herself. Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to engage with fans and keep them posted on what they are doing during this time. Similarly, TV stars are also keeping themselves busy while social distancing.
Dipika Kakar shared a video on her Instagram story where she is playing badminton with husband Shoaib Ibrahim. The actress is seen in a comfortable skirt and black tee while Shoaib has worn shorts and tee.
Karanvir Bohra has taken to Instagram to share a story about how he is spending time with his family. While his daughter is seen playing, his wife Teejay Sidhu is preparing for breakfast. An assortment of fruits is seen kept on a table and the kid is trying to identify them. “That’s how our mornings are”, Karanvir said.
In another video, the actor shares that a way to beat the mundane routine is to work out. “You might not have a lot of equipment but a yoga mat can do wonders”.
Earlier, Karanvir posted another clip on Instagram, asking everyone to meditate during this self-quarantine period.
Kahan Hum Kahan Tum actor Karan V Grover has busied himself in cooking. In a video shared on Instagram, Karan can be seen preparing Matar Paneer and rotis. He also spoke about PM Narendra Modi’s Janta Curfew on 22 March, asking everyone to adhere to it and take precautions against coronavirus. “Hunger the first element of discipline , if we can control what we eat ,we may be able to control everything else perhaps .
Also lets show solidarity on 22nd march at 5 pm. Lets encourage and THANK those working under a heavy life risk so that we can be safe”, Karan wrote.
When locked at home gorge on some yummy food - that’s exactly what Mouni Roy is doing. Not just that, she has her pet dog to keep her company.
While board games are keeping Hina Khan busy, Kushal Tandon is binging on nutella and movies.
Urvashi Dholakia is spending her time digging old photos of a vacation and posting them on social media.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)