Tom Cruise Visits Theatre to Watch 'Tenet', Ranveer Singh Reacts

Viewers in London were in for a big surprise on Wednesday, 26 August, when Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise visited one of the theatres to catch a preview of Christopher Nolan's much-awaited Tenet. Tom took to social media to upload a video, wherein he can be seen talking about his love for the film and experience of watching it in a post-pandemic world.

In the video, the actor can be seen sitting inside a car, wearing a mask and waving to fans as he passed them.