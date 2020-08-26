Tom Cruise Visits Theatre to Watch 'Tenet', Ranveer Singh Reacts
Tenet will release in a phased-out manner in 70 countries.
Viewers in London were in for a big surprise on Wednesday, 26 August, when Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise visited one of the theatres to catch a preview of Christopher Nolan's much-awaited Tenet. Tom took to social media to upload a video, wherein he can be seen talking about his love for the film and experience of watching it in a post-pandemic world.
In the video, the actor can be seen sitting inside a car, wearing a mask and waving to fans as he passed them.
Dressed in a black outfit, Tom can be heard saying, "How does that happen? I am wearing a mask!". Upon entering the cinema hall, the actor strikes a pose in front of Tenet's hoarding and says, "Here we are, back to the movies".
Before leaving the cinema hall, he tells his fellow moviegoers, "Great to be back in a movie theatre, everybody!". Tom also says that he loved the new Nolan movie.
Tom's new post was met with a lot of love from fans. Ranveer Singh also commented, "Ohhhhh bless up Superstar! back to the movies! Love it!".
Tenet is one of the first films to be screened after theatres reopened post shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The espionage thriller will release in 70 countries in a phased-out manner, between 26 August and 18 September. The release date of India hasn't been decided yet.
