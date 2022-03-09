Diljit Dosanjh to Headline Biopic of Human Rights Activist Jaswant Singh Khalra

Jaswant Singh Khalra was a prominent human rights activist. He was the director of a bank in Amritsar during the militancy period of Punjab. Khalra researched and created a list of Sikh men who went missing after Operation Blue Star. He collected information on thousands of Sikhs who had been killed and illegally cremated by the police.

Khalra was also investigating other cases, including the custodial killing of Behla, human-shield case concerning the death of seven civilians, cremation of 25,000 unidentified bodies in Punjab and that the police had killed about 2,000 policemen not collaborating in counter-terror operations. The CBI had concluded that the police had unlawfully cremated 2,097 people in Taran Taran district alone.

Throughout his life, Khalra fought to provide justice to his fellow Sikh men and their families. He was last seen in front of his house in 1995, from where he disappeared. A witness had given a statement that he was arrested by the cops, but the latter denied. Later, it was found that Khalra was held at the Taran Taran police station, and officers involved in it were given life sentences.