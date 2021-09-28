Honsla Rakh Trailer: Diljit Dosanjh Stars in a Complicated Tale of Parenthood

However, Shehnaaz’s return puts a wrench in his plans of marrying Sonam. Diljit is confused and stressed, and at one point Bajwa even suggests telling Shehnaaz that she’s ‘just a friend’.

Diljit Dosanjh shared the trailer on social media, and explained that the film “deals with the emotional bonds between father and child, and love between men and women in modern times."

He wrote, “What happens when a loveable, rooted, desi, Punjabi young man, who's a single father with a seven-year-old boy attempts to find love again, find a mom for his son, crosses paths with his ex who comes back into the city after a seven-year gap?"

"Honsla Rakh, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Shehnaaz Gill and Shinda Grewal is a romantic comedy set in Vancouver, Canada that has warmth at its centre and deals with the emotional bonds between father and child, and love between men and women in modern times."

Honsla Rakh is directed by Amarjit Singh Saroon and co-produced by Diljit Dosanjh and Daljit Thind. The film is scheduled to release on 15 October.