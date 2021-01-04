Diljit Shares 'Certificate' From Finance Min Amid Reports of Probe

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh took to Twitter to share a 'Certificate of Appreciation' from the Ministry of Finance as reports of an alleged probe against him started floating on the internet.

"The Platinum Certificate" issued by the Ministry of Finance shows the Government of India certifying Diljit Dosanjh of paying taxes and filing Income Tax Returns for the year 2019-2020. The certificate reads, "We appreciate the taxpayer, in the Platinum category, in recognition of the contribution towards building this great Nation."