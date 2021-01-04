Diljit Shares 'Certificate' From Finance Min Amid Reports of Probe
The certificate shows the govt certifying the singer of paying taxes and filing IT returns.
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh took to Twitter to share a 'Certificate of Appreciation' from the Ministry of Finance as reports of an alleged probe against him started floating on the internet.
"The Platinum Certificate" issued by the Ministry of Finance shows the Government of India certifying Diljit Dosanjh of paying taxes and filing Income Tax Returns for the year 2019-2020. The certificate reads, "We appreciate the taxpayer, in the Platinum category, in recognition of the contribution towards building this great Nation."
In one of the tweets Diljit wrote, "The circumstances are such that I now have to give proof of my Indian citizenship. Don't spread hate". In another the singer added, "One doesn't need to sit on Twitter to prove one is a patriot, one needs to work towards it".
Diljit Dosanjh's statements come after there were reports of the Income Tax department launching a probe into Punjabi label company Speed Records and singer Diljit Dosanjh for allegedly routing funds from the UK to sustain the ongoing farmers' protest against the new farm laws.
Diljit has been very vocal about supporting the farmers in their protest. "I want to urge the government to accept the demand of farmers. I would also like to urge the media to support us, these farmers are sitting peacefully with their demands, please show that and support us," Diljit had said, addressing the farmers and the media.
