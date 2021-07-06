Dilip Kumar's Health is Improving, Tweets Saira Banu
Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last week after he complained of breathlessness.
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who is undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, is showing signs of improvement, a tweet on behalf of Kumar's wife Saira Banu said. On Monday night, a health update was shared on Dilip Kumar's official Twitter account, which is sometimes managed by Banu and sometimes by family friend Faisal Farooqui.
"We are grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon. Saira Banu Khan", the tweet read.
Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital last week after he complained of breathlessness. On Saturday ANI quoted Saira Banu as saying, "Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is still stable. We want to take him home, but are waiting for the doctors' approval as they know his medical condition. Need prayers of his fans, he will be back soon".
Dilip Kumar was earlier hospitalised on 6 June and was diagnoses with bilateral pleural effusion. He was discharged a few days after a successful pleural aspritation procedure, which removed almost 350 ml of fluid from his left lung.
