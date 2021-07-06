Dilip Kumar's Health is Improving, Tweets Saira Banu

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who is undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, is showing signs of improvement, a tweet on behalf of Kumar's wife Saira Banu said. On Monday night, a health update was shared on Dilip Kumar's official Twitter account, which is sometimes managed by Banu and sometimes by family friend Faisal Farooqui.

"We are grateful for God's infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon. Saira Banu Khan", the tweet read.