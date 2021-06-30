ADVERTISEMENT

Dilip Kumar Hospitalised Due to Breathlessness: Report

Dilip Kumar was earlier admitted to a hospital for breathing problems on 6 June.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to hospital after he complained of breathlessness.</p></div>
i

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has reportedly been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Khar Hinduja hospital, as a "precautionary measure" after complaints of breathlessness, PTI reported.

"He was admitted yesterday during the day due to breathlessness. Given his age and recent hospitalisation, the family decided to take him to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He is fine. He is in the ICU so that the doctors can monitor him," a hospital insider told PTI.

Dilip Kumar was earlier hospitalised on 6 June and was diagnoses with bilateral pleural effusion. He was discharged a few days after a successful pleural aspritation procedure, which removed almost 350 ml of fluid from his left lung.

Also Read

Watch Actor Dilip Kumar Being Discharged From Hospital In Mumbai

Watch Actor Dilip Kumar Being Discharged From Hospital In Mumbai

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT