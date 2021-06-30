Dilip Kumar Hospitalised Due to Breathlessness: Report

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has reportedly been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Khar Hinduja hospital, as a "precautionary measure" after complaints of breathlessness, PTI reported.

"He was admitted yesterday during the day due to breathlessness. Given his age and recent hospitalisation, the family decided to take him to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He is fine. He is in the ICU so that the doctors can monitor him," a hospital insider told PTI.