Dilip Kumar Hospitalised Due to Breathlessness: Report
Dilip Kumar was earlier admitted to a hospital for breathing problems on 6 June.
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has reportedly been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Khar Hinduja hospital, as a "precautionary measure" after complaints of breathlessness, PTI reported.
"He was admitted yesterday during the day due to breathlessness. Given his age and recent hospitalisation, the family decided to take him to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He is fine. He is in the ICU so that the doctors can monitor him," a hospital insider told PTI.
Dilip Kumar was earlier hospitalised on 6 June and was diagnoses with bilateral pleural effusion. He was discharged a few days after a successful pleural aspritation procedure, which removed almost 350 ml of fluid from his left lung.
