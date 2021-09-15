Dilip Kumar's Twitter Account to be Closed, Says Family Friend
Dilip Kumar's Twitter account was managed by his wife & veteran actor Saira Banu & their friend Faisal Farooqui.
The official Twitter account of late actor Dilip Kumar will be closed, family friend Faisal Farooqui said on Wednesday, 15 September. Farooqui's statement comes months after the legendary actor's demise.
In a tweet from Kumar's verified account Farooqui wrote, "After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I hv decided to close this twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab. Thank you for your continuous love and support. -Faisal Farooqui".
Both Farooqui and Saira Banu used the account to update fans about Dilip Kumar's health. They would also share clips and songs from Kumar's films.
