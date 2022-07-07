Dilip Kumar Death Anniversary: 'He Lives in My Memories,' Writes Saira Banu

In her piece for Etimes, she wrote about the loss that his passing brought, the acceptance that followed and her love for him. She said, "I wonder how many of you who are reading this have experienced the supreme bliss of spending unforgettable moments, days and years with the only man (or woman) you have dreamed of as your life partner. If you have, you will easily feel and understand the sense of desolation I feel today and every day from the time I wake up, seeing the empty space beside me in the bed we shared for over five-and-a-half decades.”