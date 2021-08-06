Is Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor’s New Bell Bottom Poster a Copy?

The makers of Bell Bottom recently unveiled the new poster for the film to promote the launch of their first song Marjaawaan. The poster features the leads Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor leaning out of a train.

Digital creator Diet Sabya shared the poster along with an influencer couple’s picture and wrote, “Matlab tacky bana do sab kuch (sic).” They added the hashtags #dietsabya, #gandicopy, and #bellbottom.