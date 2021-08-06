Is Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor’s New Bell Bottom Poster a Copy?
Diet Sabya shared a poster for Bell Bottom featuring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor with a travel blogger's picture.
The makers of Bell Bottom recently unveiled the new poster for the film to promote the launch of their first song Marjaawaan. The poster features the leads Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor leaning out of a train.
Digital creator Diet Sabya shared the poster along with an influencer couple’s picture and wrote, “Matlab tacky bana do sab kuch (sic).” They added the hashtags #dietsabya, #gandicopy, and #bellbottom.
The picture shared by Diet Sabya was originally posted by Instagram influencer Camille (backpackdiariez). Camille Demyttenaere is a travel blogger who travels the world with her partner Jean Hocke and her kids. The picture, in question, was taken during their trip to Sri Lanka.
Fashion photographer Sameer Belvalkar commented under Diet Sabya’s post, "I’ve been on such shoots, heck I’ve done a few. All that’s shown to us are stacks of references of western movie posters. In some cases to be matched inch to inch."
Camille shared the picture on Instagram last year and wrote in the caption, “OUR FAVOURITE 2019 PIC, THIS TIME WITH VIDEO It feels like yesterday that we were riding on this scenic train journey in Sri Lanka, with some of the most beautiful views in the entire country There were lots of different opinions on this picture, and we respect that, but for us this was one of the most fun pictures to create! Happy new year everyone.”
Akshay Kumar had shared the Bell Bottom picture on Friday, and tweeted, “Main tere bin #Marjaawaan @Vaaniofficial Know our story in a few hours on @saregamaglobal Music YouTube channel.”
Bell Bottom, directed by Ranjit Tewari, is scheduled to release in theatres on 19 August. It follows the story of a secret agent, code named Bell Bottom, who must save over 200 hostages in a plane. The movie also stars Lara Dutta as Indira Gandhi, and Huma Qureshi.
