Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi Announce Son's Birth and Reveal His Name
Dia Mirza added that she had possibly life-threatening complications during her pregnancy.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi announced the birth of their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, on Instagram. Dia shared a picture of the baby holding her hand with an emotional note. She revealed that Avyaan was born on 14 May and is currently in a Neonatal ICU.
Dia started the note with a quote, "To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, 'To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.'"
"These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU," she added.
Talking about complications during her pregnancy, she revealed, "A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section."
"As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grand parents are waiting to hold him in their arms."Dia Mirza, Actor
In conclusion, she thanked all their fans and well-wishers, adding, "We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one. We see you, we hear you and together, we will get past this time."
The new parents have also asked for privacy during this time so all their attention and energy can be given to the newborn baby.
