Dia Mirza on How She Wished She Had Some of Her Dad's Possessions

Dia told Harper's Bazaar, "All my late father's belongings went to my step-brother, who was born after he left. Some years back, my step-brother came to Bombay to visit my mum and me, and I was showing him around the house. He walked into the corridor where I have a lot of photographs, and there is one of me as a baby with my parents. In that moment, all the years of pain and baggage I was carrying, about wanting my father’s things, disappeared. I realised what I had was even more precious, which is my memories of him.”

Earlier, Dia had spoken about her father to Miss Malini. "I was very attached to my father at the age of four. He was my hero. In Lage Raho Munna Bhai, the shot where I am talking about how my father has lied to me in the cab with Jimmy (Shergil), on how disappointed I am with that lie, I say he is my hero. That line came because I always perceived my father as a hero,” the actor had said.