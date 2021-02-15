Dia Mirza Gives a Peek Into the Festivities Ahead of Her Wedding

On Saturday, 13 February, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, who seems to be related to Vaibhav, threw a party at her place. Dia, Vaibhav and their close friends were part of the gathering.

Their wedding ceremony is supposed to be an intimate affair with close friends and family members.

Dia Mirza was earlier married to Sahil Sangha for almost 11 years. In 2019, the two mutually decided to separate and continued to be friends.

Vaibhav Rekhi is a businessman based in Bandra in Mumbai. He is a partner at the firm Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance.