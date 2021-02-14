Dia Mirza & Vaibhav's Pre-Wedding Bash at SRK's Manager's House?

“Welcome to our crazy family @diamirzaofficial.. we all love you,” Pooja wrote. While the first photo features the couple, the second image has them along with other guests. This is the first time a photo of Dia and Vaibhav has been shared on social media. Dia has refrained from commenting about her relationship to the media.

Their wedding ceremony is supposed to be an intimate affair with close friends and family members. However, no official announcement has been made by the actor or her spokesperson yet.

Dia Mirza was earlier married to Sahil Sangha for almost 11 years. In 2019, the two mutually decided to separate and continued to be friends.

Vaibhav Rekhi is a businessman based in Bandra in Mumbai. He is a partner at the firm Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance.