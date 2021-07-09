Can I Be Like Dilip Kumar?: Dharmendra Recalls Thinking, in Tribute
Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday due to age-related illness,
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on 7 July. Actor Dharmendra has frequently talked about how much he looked up to Kumar during his time in the industry. Dharmendra posted a video in tribute to late Dilip Kumar, wherein he recalled that he used to wonder if he would ever be like his idol.
In the clip, Dharmendra said, "Naukri karta, cycle pe aata jaata, filmi posters mein apni jhalak dekhta, raaton ko jaagta, anhone khwab dekhta, subah utkar aayne se puchta 'mai Dilip Kumar ban sakta hun kya?' (Went to work, used a cycle to commute, saw glimpses of self in movie posters, would stay awake at night, have unique dreams, would wake up in the morning and look at the mirror and ask, 'Can I become like Dilip Kumar?)"
Along with the video, he tweeted, "Dosto, Dalip Sahab ki rukhsati par ... mere ...aap ke runde runde jazbaat ye ... uss Azeem fankar... uss neek rooh insaan ko.... ek Shradhanjali hai. woh chale gaye ..un ki yaadein na ja payegi. (While we send off Dalip Sahab, with overwhelming emotions, I pay this tribute to the legendary artiste, pure of soul. He left but his memories will never fade)"
After Dilip Kumar's demise, several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra visited his house to offer their condolences to Kumar's wife Saira Banu.
Dharmendra had shared a picture from his visit, and wrote, "Saira ne jab kaha. 'Dharam , dekho Sahab ne palak jhapki hai' Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare. (When Saira Banu said, 'Look Dharam, sahab closed his eyes', I was heartbroken)"
Dilip Kumar was laid to rest with complete state honours in a cemetery in Juhu, Mumbai. Celebrities including Subhash Ghai, Amitabh Bachchan, and others attended the late actor's last rites.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.