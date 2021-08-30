Did You Spot Model Cindy Crawford in Dev Anand’s 1990 Film Awwal Number?

That photo is of Cindy Crawford and when Ranvir informs Vikram that it’s his mother’s death anniversary, the latter points at the picture and says in Hindi, “Our mother’s.” Dev Anand as Vikram continues, “I’ve placed her favourite blue ribbon on her picture, like every year. Remember she used to tie a blue ribbon in her hair?”

A fan shared the screenshot of the scene on Reddit under a topic, “In the 1990 film ‘Awwal Number’, Dev Anand’s stepmother (in the photo frame) is Cindy Crawford, an American model.” Some fans posted their reactions too. One user wrote, “The funniest thing is, if you go on Cindy Crawford's Wikipedia page, Awwal Number is actually shown in her filmography!!! It says "DIG Vikram Singh's step mother (photograph)" Too funny!! I doubt she is even aware of this ‘role’.”

“I think they did this on purpose to test whether the audience would notice, and we did 30 years later!” another user remarked. Like an user mentioned, both Cindy Crawford and Awwal Number’s Wikipedia pages acknowledge the international model’s role in the film.

Cindy Crawford was one of the most popular supermodels in the 1980s and 1990s, and has been part of multiple magazine cover and campaigns. Crawford featured in the January 1990 edition of the ‘British Vogue’ alongside Naomi Campbell. Since then, she’s been featured on the cover of several magazines including Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, and Cosmopolitan. She was also a part of Taylor Swift’s 2015 star-studded video for ‘Bad Blood’, which also featured Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, and Karli Kloss.