HC Restrains YouTube Channels From Spreading 'Fake News' On Aaradhya Bachchan

Furthermore, Google was directed to reveal the identity of the defendants to the Bachchan’s and immediately take steps to deactivate the URls mentioned in the plaint.

"Dissemination of misleading information about a child, especially as regards physical and mental health, is completely intolerable under the law," the court also said in its order.

As per a report by Reuters, three lawyers representing Aaradhya have said in a statement that it was an important judgment as the court has upheld the privacy of a child.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Bachchan married in 2007 and welcomed their baby girl, Aaradhya on 16 November 2011.