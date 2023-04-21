HC Restrains YouTube Channels From Spreading 'Fake News' On Aaradhya Bachchan

The Delhi High Court on Thursday restrained certain YouTube channels from further transmitting videos with false claims about Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in regard to her physical and mental health, as per a report by Bar and Bench.
In continuation of the report, Justice C Hari Shankar, while issuing notice on a plea by Bachchan also restrained the YouTube channels and their associates from disseminating or further transmitting the videos identified in the plaint.
"Defendants 1-9 are also restrained from creating publishing, uploading or disseminating of any videos which are identical or similar in content to the videos forming subject matter of the aforesaid URLs. It is clarified that this would encompass all videos that deal with the physical condition of the plaintiff. In other words, Defendants are completely restrained from disseminating on any platform available across the internet relating to the mental or physical health of the plaintiff."Justice C Hari Shankar
Furthermore, Google was directed to reveal the identity of the defendants to the Bachchan’s and immediately take steps to deactivate the URls mentioned in the plaint.
"Dissemination of misleading information about a child, especially as regards physical and mental health, is completely intolerable under the law," the court also said in its order.
As per a report by Reuters, three lawyers representing Aaradhya have said in a statement that it was an important judgment as the court has upheld the privacy of a child.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Bachchan married in 2007 and welcomed their baby girl, Aaradhya on 16 November 2011.
