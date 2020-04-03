Deepika Padukone Puts A Label On Husband Ranveer Singh

Although in self-isolation, nothing can stop Deepika Padukone from being a performer and an entertainer. Her posts on Instagram are now replete with the activities she has been doing during the lockdown. Every activity is given the label of an episode. So far in “Season 1”, she has documented wardrobe cleaning and workout sessions. In her latest post, Deepika used her label-maker to mark what is rightfully hers.

The actor made a label titled “husband” and stuck it on Ranveer Singh’s forehead while he was asleep. The caption to this post reads: “Season 1:Episode 7: & while I was at it... @ranveersingh #wannabemariekondo #thinkitookittoofar Productivity in the time of COVID-19!”