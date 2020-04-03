Deepika Padukone Puts A Label On Husband Ranveer Singh
Although in self-isolation, nothing can stop Deepika Padukone from being a performer and an entertainer. Her posts on Instagram are now replete with the activities she has been doing during the lockdown. Every activity is given the label of an episode. So far in “Season 1”, she has documented wardrobe cleaning and workout sessions. In her latest post, Deepika used her label-maker to mark what is rightfully hers.
The actor made a label titled “husband” and stuck it on Ranveer Singh’s forehead while he was asleep. The caption to this post reads: “Season 1:Episode 7: & while I was at it... @ranveersingh #wannabemariekondo #thinkitookittoofar Productivity in the time of COVID-19!”
On 31 March, she posted a picture of the labels she had printed from her label-maker. They were made for the storage containers of her kitchen.
The caption to the post says: “Season 1:Episode 6 You know...In case it wasn’t clear enough... #wannabemariekondo Productivity in the time of COVID-19.”
She called herself a “wannabe Marie Kondo” in the caption, referring to Japanese consultant Marie Kondo, who invented the KonMari method of cleaning. It promises to spark joy and take people closer to the ideal vision they have for their lives. Marie has to her credit a Netflix-special, in which she can be seen helping people de-clutter their lives. Deepika has earlier referred to herself as Indian Marie Kondo, while she was in conversation with Rajeev Masand and director Shakun Batra.
