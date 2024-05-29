Deepika Padukone Tops IMDB’s ‘Most Viewed Indian Stars of Last Decade’ List

“I’m deeply grateful to be included in a list that captures the sentiment of a global audience,” Deepika said in a statement and added, “IMDb stands as a beacon of credibility, reflecting the true pulse of people’s passion, interests, and preferences. This recognition is truly humbling and inspires me to continue connecting with and reciprocating the love I receive from audiences, both on and off screen, with authenticity and purpose.”

The rest of the top 10 includes Aamir Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Akshay Kumar.