Deepika Padukone Tops IMDB’s ‘Most Viewed Indian Stars of Last Decade’ List

IMDb announced a new list on Wednesday of the top 100 most viewed Indian stars of the last decade (2014-2024). Topping the list is actor Deepika Padukone, who is the most viewed Indian star on IMDb over the past 10 years.
The list is based on the actual page views of over 250 million monthly IMDb visitors worldwide. Deepika Padukone tops the list, followed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan at number two and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at number three. Alia Bhatt ranks fourth, and Irrfan, who passed away in 2020, is fifth.
“I’m deeply grateful to be included in a list that captures the sentiment of a global audience,” Deepika said in a statement and added, “IMDb stands as a beacon of credibility, reflecting the true pulse of people’s passion, interests, and preferences. This recognition is truly humbling and inspires me to continue connecting with and reciprocating the love I receive from audiences, both on and off screen, with authenticity and purpose.”
The rest of the top 10 includes Aamir Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Akshay Kumar.
