Join Us On:

Deepika Padukone Stuns In a Blue Gown At Academy Museum Gala Event

Other celebs who attended the event were Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Deepika Padukone Stuns In a Blue Gown At Academy Museum Gala Event
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The 2023 Academy Museum Gala was held in Los Angeles on Sunday, 3 December. Among the celebrities who walked the red carpet was Deepika Padukone. She looked breathtaking in a blue velvet gown, paired with diamond jewellery.

Deepika took to her Instagram Stories to share photos before she walked the red carpet.

Also Read

Deepika Padukone Responds to Backlash Related to Her Skin Care Products' Pricing

Deepika Padukone Responds to Backlash Related to Her Skin Care Products' Pricing
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Singers Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa, and actors Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan and Meryl Streep also attended the event.

The annual Academy Museum Gala aims to raise funds for the museum’s exhibitions and public programming. The gala honoured Meryl Streep, Michael B Jordan, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Coppola for their contributions to cinema and storytelling.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×