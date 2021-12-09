Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding Pics Are Back as Actor Restores Her Insta
Deepika Padukone had removed most of her social media posts at the beginning of the year.
Everyone is excited about the biggest Bollywood wedding of the year - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's. Keeping up with the season, Deepika Padukone also decided to restore pictures from her wedding from the archives on her Instagram profile. At the beginning of this year, Deepika had removed most of her social media posts, which included ones from her wedding.
Deepika and Ranveer Singh got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony in 2018. They also had a North Indian wedding. The couple had a private destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como. Later, they hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.
