COVID-19: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Hit Their Balcony at 5pm

Deepika Padukone went live from her Instagram handle at 5 pm on Sunday, 22 March, along with Ranveer Singh to show her gratitude to the real heroes like doctors, nurses and other medical staff who are working at the frontline to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested that people should come out on their balconies and clap or bang utensils to show their respect and admiration for medical officials.

Deepika and Ranveer could be seen ringing a bell, clapping and then playing music - AR Rahman’s Vande Matram to show their solidarity with medical teams across the world who were fighting the deadly COVID-19.

You can watch their video here: