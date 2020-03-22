COVID-19: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Hit Their Balcony at 5pm
Deepika Padukone went live from her Instagram handle at 5 pm on Sunday, 22 March, along with Ranveer Singh to show her gratitude to the real heroes like doctors, nurses and other medical staff who are working at the frontline to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested that people should come out on their balconies and clap or bang utensils to show their respect and admiration for medical officials.
Deepika and Ranveer could be seen ringing a bell, clapping and then playing music - AR Rahman’s Vande Matram to show their solidarity with medical teams across the world who were fighting the deadly COVID-19.
You can watch their video here:
Ranveer Singh put up a photograph of Deepika clapping on their balcony with the message, “Thank you to our Heroes”.
Here are a few pictures from Deepika and Ranveer’s Instagram live that were captured at 5pm on Sunday evening.
- 03
- 02
- 01
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)