Deepika, Ranveer Perform to 'Galla Goodiyan' at Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations marked the first time Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh performed together since their pregnancy announcement.
The Bollywood couple made heads turn as the performed on 'Galla Goodiyan.'
On Sunday, a video was circulated on Instagram featuring Ranveer and Deepika dancing to 'Galla Goodiyan' from Ranveer's 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do. Ranveer sported a black sherwani with a touch of blue on his chest, while Deepika looked stunning in a golden and silver lehenga, complemented by golden jewellery.
Take a look at the video here:
Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Katrina Kaif were also in attendance. Pop sensation Rihanna also performed on day 1 in Jamnagar.
The three-day event saw some of the biggest names from Bollywood as well as the world come to Jamnagar to celebrate the union of Radhika and Anant.
