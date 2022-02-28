Deepika on Being Asked to Get Breast Implants; Reveals 'Best Advice' From SRK
Deepika Padukone says she has received 'valuable' pieces of advice from Shah Rukh Khan.
Deepika Padukone is all set to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan. Deepika recently spoke to Filmfare about the "good" and "valuable" pieces of advice she received from SRK.
"Shah Rukh Khan advised me to always work with people you know you are going to have a good time with, because while you are making a movie you are also living life, making memories and creating experiences.”Deepika Padukone, Actor
The actor also recalled the "worst advice" she received when she was a teenager. "The worst advice I received was to get breast implants. I was all of 18 and I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously,” she told the publication.
Deepika was also asked whether she had failed to crack an audition. The actor responded by saying that she had auditioned while she was modelling, but not when she had started out in Bollywood as “there was no real culture of auditioning.” Deepika added that she had given a number of auditions in the West. Deepika made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage.
