A Badminton Session With PV Sindhu Is Part of Deepika Padukone’s ‘Regular Day'
Ranveer Singh commented under Deepika Padukone's post that he was 'attacked by FOMO'.
Deepika Padukone shared glimpses from a badminton session with Olympic medallist PV Sindhu. The actor, who is a National level Badminton player, spent time on Tuesday “burning calories” with Sindhu and captioned her post, “Just a regular day in my life...Burning calories with PV Sindhu."
In the first picture, the duo can be seen laughing about something while the rest of the pictures and short clips feature the badminton match between them. Deepika Padukone’s husband, actor Ranveer Singh commented under the post, “MAJOR FOMO ATTACK !”
Deepika had earlier posted a selfie of her ‘post badminton glow’. Sindhu had commented, “After how many calories?” to which Deepika responded, “Forget the calories! My body is so sore!"
Earlier this month, Ranveer had shared a picture with Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu. The trio were spotted outside a restaurant by paparazzi on a weekend. The actor wrote in the caption, “Smashing time! @pvsindhu1 @deepikapadukone.”
Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone is a famous badminton player and won the All-England Badminton Championship in 1980. Deepika, too, has played the sport at national-level championships.
PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman, and second Indian, to win two Olympic medals after she won a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. The badminton player earlier won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.
